ADVERTISEMENT

DMK wants to increase liquor sales to boost revenue, alleges Annamalai

April 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday alleged that the ruling DMK was trying to increase liquor sales in the State to earn more revenue for liquor manufacturing companies which, according to him, were run by the DMK.

Condemning the government over its recent amendment to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, facilitating the possession and serving of liquor in places such as marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums, Mr. Annamalai said it would worsen the law and order situation in the State.

Accusing the DMK of constantly indulging in activities that would lead to “societal degradation”, he urged the government to immediately repeal the amendment. He said the amendment contradicted the DMK’s promise of closing down liquor shops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan brings up prohibition

Without specifically referring to the amendment, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan alleged that the DMK government was in one way or the other trying to get Tamil people addicted to liquor. He questioned the DMK over its failure to implement its promise of introducing prohibition in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US