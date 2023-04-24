DMK wants to increase liquor sales to boost revenue, alleges Annamalai

April 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday alleged that the ruling DMK was trying to increase liquor sales in the State to earn more revenue for liquor manufacturing companies which, according to him, were run by the DMK.

Condemning the government over its recent amendment to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, facilitating the possession and serving of liquor in places such as marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums, Mr. Annamalai said it would worsen the law and order situation in the State.

Accusing the DMK of constantly indulging in activities that would lead to “societal degradation”, he urged the government to immediately repeal the amendment. He said the amendment contradicted the DMK’s promise of closing down liquor shops.

Vasan brings up prohibition

Without specifically referring to the amendment, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan alleged that the DMK government was in one way or the other trying to get Tamil people addicted to liquor. He questioned the DMK over its failure to implement its promise of introducing prohibition in the State.