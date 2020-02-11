Tamil Nadu

DMK wants anti-CAA resolution in upcoming Assembly session

Last month, DMK president M.K. Stalin led his MLAs in a walkout from the House after his request to take up discussion on a resolution to urge the Centre to withdraw the CAA was not accepted by the Speaker

Last month, DMK president M.K. Stalin led his MLAs in a walkout from the House after his request to take up discussion on a resolution to urge the Centre to withdraw the CAA was not accepted by the Speaker   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

DMK legislators handed over a letter from DMK president M.K. Stalin to the office of the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday

Reiterating its demand for passing a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday handed over a letter to the office of the Assembly Speaker in this regard.

DMK legislators P.K. Sekar Babu (Harbour) and M. Subramanian (Saidapet) handed over a letter from DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, multiple sources in the Assembly Secretariat confirmed.

The DMK has been urging the AIADMK government to pass a resolution against the CAA enacted by the BJP government in the Centre, since the Assembly session last month.

The next Assembly session in which the State government will present the budget for 2020-21 will commence on February 14.

After the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in Kerala passed an anti-CAA resolution in its Assembly, a few other States, including Punjab and Rajasthan have passed resolutions.

A few more States and Union territories which are not ruled by the BJP are also gearing up for tabling anti-CAA resolutions.

