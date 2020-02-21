DMK walks out as plea to send Bill to select committee is turned down

CHENNAI

21 February 2020 01:05 IST

Stalin raises apprehensions over wording in certain sections

Legislators of the DMK and its allies staged a walkout when the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Bill came up for a vote in the Assembly on Thursday, as the government did not accede to the DMK’s request to refer the Bill to a select committee before tabling it for a vote.

The DMK raised several apprehensions about the contents of the Bill, including the issue of three districts being left out and doubts over the wording of certain sections. Party president M.K. Stalin, while welcoming the announcement on the creation of a protected agricultural zone, raised a few concerns over the Bill.

“Under 4(1)(2) of the Act, you have said new projects and new developments are prohibited in the zone, but in 4(2)(1)(a), you have said existing projects will not be affected, and that the Act won’t affect harbour, pipeline, telecommunications, power and other utilities. What is the guarantee that under the category of other utilities, gas, petrol and related projects won’t be implemented?” Mr. Stalin asked during the debate on the Bill.

Advertising

Advertising

The DMK leader asked why there were two “contradictory points” in the Bill.

Further, the Leader of the Opposition asked why the government had not prohibited the conversion of agricultural land into real estate. Raising a few other points, Mr. Stalin demanded that the government send the Bill to a select committee before it is passed, in order to address the issues raised by the DMK.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Duraimurugan too raised the same demand, as did the DMK’s allies, the Congress and the IUML.

But their demand was turned down.