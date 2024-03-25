GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK, VCK candidates file nominations in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi

March 25, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
VCK nominee for the Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency D. Ravikumar filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer C. Palani at the Villupuram Collectorate on Monday. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy accompanied him.

VCK nominee for the Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency D. Ravikumar filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer C. Palani at the Villupuram Collectorate on Monday. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy accompanied him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) nominee for Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary Constituency, D. Ravikumar, filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer, C. Palani, on Monday.

The party workers from the VCK and the ruling DMK turned up in large numbers as Mr. Ravikumar, accompanied by Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, went in a procession from Tiruchi Road to the Collectorate to file his nomination. Mr. Ravikumar submitted his papers around 11.30 a.m.

The AIADMK nominee J. Bhagyaraj and the PMK nominee Murali Sankar also filed their nomination before the Returning Officer.

Cuddalore

In Cuddalore, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) nominee and film director Thangar Bachan filed his papers before the Returning Officer A. Arun Thamburaj at the Cuddalore Collectorate.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s (DMDK) nominee and former MLA P. Sivakolundhu, and V. Manivasagam of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) have also filed their nomination.

Kallakurichi

The DMK and the AIADMK candidates for the Kallakurichi Parliamentary Constituency also filed their papers before the Returning Officer Sravan Kumar Jatavath. The DMK’s nominee T. Malaiarasan and the AIADMK candidate and former MLA R. Kumaraguru filed their papers on Monday.

