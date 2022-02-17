DMK using gifts, cash to win over people, alleges Annamalai

He appeals to the State Election Commission to remain impartial

Not confident in its eight months of governance, the DMK is attempting to win over people through gifts and cash ahead of the urban local bodies elections, alleged BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Thursday.

Campaigning here for the BJP candidates, he claimed, “The mentality that people will vote only after accepting cash has spread across the State.” Coimbatore residents are facing issues such as pollution and traffic congestion as “contractors from large parties” in the State are “swallowing” the schemes of the Central government, he claimed.

Reiterating the party’s stand on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Annamalai said several students from tribal communities across the State have cleared the entrance examination. “Only through NEET, true social justice can be achieved,” he asserted.

During the campaign, he displayed a silver anklet, which he claimed was distributed by the DMK to the voters in Coimbatore and alleged that it was only 16% silver.

Speaking to mediapersons at Masakalipalayam after concluding the campaign, Mr. Annamalai said the State Election Commission must remain impartial and crackdown on the distribution of cash and gifts to voters.

Earlier in the day, he took a jibe at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been campaigning via video, while speaking at Kalapatti. “For a cricket match, a player must first come to the ground. Our Chief Minister is sitting in the pavilion,” Mr. Annamalai remarked.