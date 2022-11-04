DMK urges for probe into Telangana MLAs’ ‘poaching’ incident

The BJP is trying to make a backdoor entry in States where it isn’t in power, says T.R Baalu

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
November 04, 2022 21:21 IST

T.R. Baalu. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

DMK treasurer and Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Friday said his party urges the Centre for a thorough investigation into attempts to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLAs by “BJP agents” and those involved must be brought to justice.

In a statement, he pointed out that names of top leaders of the BJP were taken by the agents and alleged the BJP is trying to make a back door entry into States where it is not in power.

The Union government using this dangerous weapon to topple State governments, is dangerous to democracy, Mr. Baalu said. According to him, Indians will never accept this politics. “They are watching and they will give an appropriate verdict,” Mr. Baalu said.

