‘DMK up from 0 to 50, AIADMK down from 100 to 50’

Though the DMK managed to outperform the ruling AIADMK in the rural local body elections in 27 districts, it was unable to penetrate the latter’s traditional strongholds in western and parts of southern Tamil Nadu. However, party treasurer Duraimurugan argues that the results indicate that the DMK will perform well in the 2021 Assembly polls. Excerpts:

Why was the DMK unable to replicate the Lok Sabha poll sweep in the rural local bodies?

During the Lok Sabha polls, the anti-Modi wave was at its peak. After the election, it subsided. That’s why the DMK’s victory margin was narrow in Vellore. In civic polls, local issues dominate the campaign. The ruling AIADMK had almost all the local bodies under its control. After delaying the polls for three years, it finally conducted them amid pressure from the courts. We have increased our tally from zero to 50, while the AIADMK is down from 100 to 50. The results reflect the people’s anger against the government. In panchayats, elections are fought purely on local issues — influence of families, their deities and rivalries. The people have chosen candidates who will be able to rise above these issues and implement welfare measures.

But despite what you describe as the people’s anger, the AIADMK has retained control of western Tamil Nadu…

Two Ministers — P. Thangamani and S.P. Velumani — are from the region. They have money power. We had been leading since morning [on the day of the results], but the trend changed in the evening.

This is explained by what happened in Namakkal (He did not elaborate). We do not know how it happened, and are examining it.

But the DMK continues to remain weak in these areas…

The DMK has always been weak in the west, when compared to the AIADMK.

Did the DMK’s campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act play a role in the polls?

It must have played a role. We are not against the CAA, but only oppose the exclusion of Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils from its ambit. Since protests have been taking place almost everywhere and people have been participating [in the agitations] in large numbers, it should have made an impact.

Will these results help the DMK in the 2021 Assembly election?

These results are a prelude [to the outcome of the 2021 polls]. The votes we have polled will remain in our favour in the Assembly election.

Has the DMK’s performance enthused the party?

Definitely. Earlier, party members were unwilling to contest the civic polls. But a change in the political climate has brought about more candidates, vying with each other to contest the polls. They want to make hay while the sun shines.

Do you think the government will, in the current circumstances, hold elections to the urban local bodies?

The Centre has not released the dues for the local bodies. If the government does not hold elections, the money will not be disbursed. Hence, I believe the government will conduct the polls.