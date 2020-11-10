DMK trifurcates Tiruvallur district unit

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 00:30 IST

The DMK has trifurcated the Tiruvallur district unit of the party for better administration.

In a statement, party general secretary Duraimurugan said ‘Avadi’ Nasar will be in-charge of Tiruvallur (Central) district. T.J. Govindarajan is made in-charge of Tiruvallur (East) district and M. Boopathi in-charge of Tiruvallur (West) district.

Advertising

Advertising