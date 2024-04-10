DMK took votes from Chennai people for years, but did nothing for the city, says Modi in a post on X

April 10, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Chennai

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that though the DMK took votes from the people of Chennai for years, it did nothing much for the city. “DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule. Their MPs are not accessible to the people, particularly whenever the times are challenging,” he said in a post on X, after his roadshow in T. Nagar in the evening, ahead of Lok Sabha election.

According to him, the recent public information on the Katchatheevu surrender point to how the Congress and the DMK were complicit in harming “our strategic interests and the well-being of our fishermen and fisherwomen”. “No wonder this time, Chennai is all set to reject the DMK and the Congress,” he said.

“Chennai has won me over,” Mr. Modi said adding that the enthusiasm in Chennai also shows “Tamil Nadu is all set to support the NDA in a big way.”

Listing out a host of infrastructure projects for Tamil Nadu funded by the Centre, Mr. Modi said the NDA government will keep working in sectors like roads, ports, urban transportation, culture, commerce, connectivity, energy and more. “At the same time, we will address key issues in Chennai like strengthening the disaster management apparatus, which makes us better prepared when calamities like floods strike. We will also keep supporting the MSME sector, a vital pillar of economic growth,” he said.

He said his government accorded topmost respect to Tamil culture and “we will continue to make Tamil culture and language popular on the world stage.”

