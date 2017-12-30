DMK to take action against partymen for bypoll ‘lapses’

Even though the DMK had blamed distribution of money to voters in the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency for the humiliating defeat of its candidate Marudu Ganesh in the bypoll, it has taken a serious view of the lapses on the part of its functionaries and announced on Friday that appropriate action would be taken against them.

“Whatever may be their position, appropriate action will be taken against those who have failed to do election work. The party has already constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the election work of the partymen in the constituency and it will submit its report by December 31. Action will be taken based on the report,” said a resolution adopted in the high-level committee meeting of the party held at Anna Arivalayam. The meeting took stock of the party’s performance and used the analogy “a drop of poison in a pot of milk” to describe those who had failed to function as per DMK’s political tradition.

Mr. Stalin said the party would also consult lawyers before approaching the court against distribution of money to voters in the election.

“The Election Commission should disqualify the candidates who distributed money to the voters,” a resolution demanded.

Alleging that the AIADMK government could not be allowed to continue in power as it had the support of only 111 members in the Assembly, a resolution said its continuation was against the Constitution and the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

“Even the Election Commission has in its order said it (the AIADMK) has the strength of 111 members. Functioning of all departments in the State has come to a standstill and the government has surrendered the state’s rights to the BJP government at the Centre,” the resolution said.

Mr. Stalin also said his party would highlight the lack of majority for the government in the Assembly.

Yet another resolution lauded party MP Kanimozhi and former Union Telecom Minister A. Raja for facing the 2-G spectrum allocation trial without seeking any adjournments. “They placed their arguments and got acquitted from the case. The imaginary amount (presumptive loss figures) has disappeared into thin air,” the resolution said.

Mr. Stalin said the meeting of the party’s district secretaries/committees to be held on January 8 would discuss holding public meetings to take the message of acquittal of the two leaders in the 2-G case.