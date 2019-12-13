DMK to stage stir against CAB on Dec. 17

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced that his party will organise demonstrations on December 17 across the State to condemn the Centre for passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and the AIADMK for aiding its passage in the Rajya Sabha.
In a statement in Chennai, he said the CAB had defeated secularism, equality and freedom of religion enshrined in the Constitution, and was against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.
“But for the support of the AIADMK, it would not have been possible for the BJP government [at the Centre] to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill has denied citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils,” Mr. Stalin said.
