Tamil Nadu

DMK to shun TV debates featuring BJP representatives

The DMK and its alliance partners on Friday decided to boycott television news channel debates in which BJP spokespersons participate.

Representatives of the media monitoring committees of the DMK and its allies, who met in Chennai, adopted a resolution in this regard. They cited alleged personal attacks and derogatory remarks made by BJP representatives as the reason for the decision.

They urged the managements of TV channels to reconsider the stand of restricting party representatives from sharing views expressed on the channel on social media, citing intellectual property issues.

