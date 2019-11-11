DMK to prepare for local body polls with allies

The DMK district secretaries meeting on Monday gave a call to the party organisation to prepare itself for the upcoming local body polls in Tamil Nadu. The meeting chaired by party president M.K. Stalin in Chennai decided that the DMK would face the election with its existing alliance partners – Congress, Left, VCK, MDMK, IUML, MMK and others. The party said the alliance would put up a strong fight against the ruling AIADMK-led alliance.

A resolution adopted in the meeting called upon the district secretaries to organise a public meeting on November 16 to explain the 20 resolutions adopted at the DMK general council on Sunday.

Urging the Centre not to tamper with the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, the general council meeting accused the Centre of protecting the “corrupt” AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

The district secretaries also decided to distribute pamphlets to highlight the “lies of the AIADMK government”, the income-tax searches in the houses of ministers and the “connivance” of the AIADMK government with the BJP government and its anti-Tamil Nadu projects.