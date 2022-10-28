DMK to organise public meetings to explain resolution adopted on Hindi

The DMK has announced State-wide public meetings to explain to people the rationale behind the resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Hindi. The resolution was against the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee on Languages to use Hindi as a medium of instruction in IITs, IIMs and Central universities (in Hindi-speaking States) and regional languages in other parts.

A statement from the DMK headquarters said the meetings would take place on November 4 and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would participate at a meeting in Peramabalur.

The party said Mr. Stalin was the first Chief Minister to come out openly against the recommendation, and the youth wing and student wing of the party organised a demonstration in Chennai on October 15.