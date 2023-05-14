DMK to organise public meetings to commemorate birth centenary of Karunanidhi

May 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in a grand manner and a public meeting will be held at Pulianthope here on June 3.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, who addressed the district secretaries and observers of the Lok Sabha constituencies, informed them that leaders of the DMK’s alliance partners will participate in the meeting. It will be followed by an event to commemorate the birth centenary of Karunanidhi. President Draupadi Murmu, who is slated to inaugurate the multi-specialty hospital in Guindy, will also participate in a meeting to held at YMCA, Nandanam, on June 5.

The party has also planned another meeting in Tiruvarur, the native town of Karunanidhi, where a kottam has been constructed in his memory. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the kottam and address the meeting.

Calling upon partymen to strive hard to ensure victory for the party in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mr. Stalin also warned of action against district secretaries whose performances did not meet his expectations.