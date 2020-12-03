DMK to organise black-flag protests in support of farmers

CHENNAI

03 December 2020 17:26 IST

The DMK will organise black-flag demonstrations in all district headquarters in support of the farmers’ protest in Delhi demanding withdrawal of the three farm-related legislations.

A resolution adopted in a vitual meeting of DMK district secretaries chaired by party president M.K. Stalin also accused Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of betraying the interests of farmers.

“Though he proclaims himself as a farmer, he never bothered about the problems and difficulties of the farmers. In order to save his position, he is playing second fiddle to the BJP government at the centre,” alleged the resolution.

The meeting pointed out that there was no reference to minimum support price in those legislations and the objections of the DMK Parliament members fell on deaf ears. “The laws were enacted only to help the corporate houses,” the resolution said.

Mr Stalin will participate in the demonstration in Salem while DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will take part in Vellore and treasurer T.R. Baalu will participate in Mayiladuthurai.