Tamil Nadu

DMK to meet expenses of government school students joining medical colleges

DMK President M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said his party would fully meet the educational expenses of NEET-qualified State government school students who joined medical colleges under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation quota this year.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said a total of 227 students had joined government medical colleges while others had been allotted seats in private medical colleges. “The poor students are not able to pay their fees and their parents are facing anxiety as they depend on the AIADMK government. They fear that their hopes would be dashed,” he said, explaining the reason behind his party’s decision to meet these students’ educational expenses.

Mr. Stalin reiterated that once the DMK was elected to power it would ensure cancellation of the NEET and help the poor and oppressed sections realise their dreams of becoming medical professionals.

