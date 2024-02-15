ADVERTISEMENT

DMK to issue applications for Lok Sabha elections from February 19 

February 15, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Filled-in application forms need to be submitted between March 1 and 7 at the party headquarters, party secretary Duraimurugan has said

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK on Thursday, February 15, 2024, announced that applications for those aspiring to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be issued from February 19.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan said the application cost was ₹50,000. Filled-in application forms need to be submitted between March 1 and 7 at the party headquarters.

Last month, the party had announced the formation of three teams for the elections. These teams are in charge of overseeing election work, holding seat-sharing talks and preparing the party’s election manifesto.

