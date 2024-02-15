GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK to issue applications for Lok Sabha elections from February 19 

Filled-in application forms need to be submitted between March 1 and 7 at the party headquarters, party secretary Duraimurugan has said

February 15, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK on Thursday, February 15, 2024, announced that applications for those aspiring to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be issued from February 19.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan said the application cost was ₹50,000. Filled-in application forms need to be submitted between March 1 and 7 at the party headquarters.

Last month, the party had announced the formation of three teams for the elections. These teams are in charge of overseeing election work, holding seat-sharing talks and preparing the party’s election manifesto.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.