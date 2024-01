January 06, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Chennai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 announced that the conference of the party’s youth wing would be held on January 21 in Salem.

The conference originally scheduled for December was postponed due to the flood caused by heavy rain.

