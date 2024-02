February 28, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK will organise public meetings in various locations across Tamil Nadu on March 2, 3 and 4 to explain the State government’s Budget for 2024-25 to the people.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will address a meeting in Chengalpattu on March 4. The party also released a list of Ministers and senior party functionaries, who will take part in these meetings in various town and cities on these days.