DMK to hold public meetings in 100 places to mark the completion of K. Anbazhagan’s centenary celebrations

December 01, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

The ruling DMK has decided to convene 100 public meetings across the State to mark the completion of the centenary celebrations of former party general secretary K. Anbazhagan on December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution adopted at the district secretaries meeting held at the party headquarters on Thursday also decided to organise a poetry reading session in Anna Arivalayam on December 17. It will be followed by a mega public meeting in North Chennai, which the leaders of the DMK and its alliance partners will address.

The meeting also thanked Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin for having unveiled the statue of Anbazhagan in the integrated Finance Department complex in Nandanam and naming it Anbazhagan Complex. The Chief Minister had already announced that another statue would be installed on the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) complex, and it would be called as Anbazhagan Education Complex.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US