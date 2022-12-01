DMK to hold public meetings in 100 places to mark the completion of K. Anbazhagan’s centenary celebrations

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

The ruling DMK has decided to convene 100 public meetings across the State to mark the completion of the centenary celebrations of former party general secretary K. Anbazhagan on December 15.

A resolution adopted at the district secretaries meeting held at the party headquarters on Thursday also decided to organise a poetry reading session in Anna Arivalayam on December 17. It will be followed by a mega public meeting in North Chennai, which the leaders of the DMK and its alliance partners will address.

The meeting also thanked Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin for having unveiled the statue of Anbazhagan in the integrated Finance Department complex in Nandanam and naming it Anbazhagan Complex. The Chief Minister had already announced that another statue would be installed on the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) complex, and it would be called as Anbazhagan Education Complex.

