DMK to hold meetings in all Lok Sabha constituencies

February 11, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The meetings will be held along the lines of Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural organised across the State in the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

Duraimurugan | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The DMK will organise public meetings dubbed ‘The Voice of Stalin to Retrieve Rights’ in all Lok Sabha constituencies on February 16, 17 and 18, and party seniors will speak at the them. The meetings will be held along the lines of Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural organised across the State in the run-up to the Assembly poll in 2021. In a statement on Sunday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would highlight the injustices done by the Central BJP government to Tamil Nadu and expose the ‘farcical drama of the AIADMK’ that it had pleaded for the rights of the State with the BJP.

