GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK to hold meetings in all Lok Sabha constituencies

The meetings will be held along the lines of Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural organised across the State in the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2021

February 11, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Duraimurugan

Duraimurugan | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The DMK will organise public meetings dubbed ‘The Voice of Stalin to Retrieve Rights’ in all Lok Sabha constituencies on February 16, 17 and 18, and party seniors will speak at the them. The meetings will be held along the lines of Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural organised across the State in the run-up to the Assembly poll in 2021. In a statement on Sunday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would highlight the injustices done by the Central BJP government to Tamil Nadu and expose the ‘farcical drama of the AIADMK’ that it had pleaded for the rights of the State with the BJP.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.