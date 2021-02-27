DMK to hold interviews with poll aspirants from March 2

DMK president M.K. Stalin will hold interviews with party poll aspirants, who have applied for a ticket contest in the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections from March 2 to 6.

According to an announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Saturday, the interviews with aspirants would be held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, district-wise. The aspirants should not bring any supporters or recommendations for the interview, he added.

Mr. Stalin will seek details about the ground situation and victory prospects, he said.