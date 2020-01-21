DMK to hold all party meet of its alliance on January 24

The DMK has convened a meeting of all parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu on January 24, to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens and take a decision on the next steps of action to oppose these legislations.

Speaking to reporters after an urgent meeting of the DMK’s executive committee on Tuesday, DMK president M.K. Stalin said the parties will discuss and decide on the course of action over the CAA-NRC-NPR.

The DMK passed a resolution in the meeting asking the ruling AIADMK to announce that it would not allow implementation of the CAA-NPR-NRC in Tamil Nadu. The meeting also passed a resolution condemning the AIADMK’s stand on dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in India.

“Even after the ruling BJP at the Centre told the High Court that there is no provision for giving citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees under the CAA, the AIADMK is continuously saying it will offer dual citizenship. This meeting condemns the AIADMK for being vengeful against the Sri Lankan Tamils,” it said.

The meeting also demanded that the Indian government offer citizenship to Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka living in India if they desire to become Indian citizens.

When asked about Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the MoEF’s amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, exempting the hydrocarbon project proposed in the Cauvery delta region from public consultations, Mr. Stalin said this was just a drama enacted by the AIADMK.

“State Environment Minister K. C. Karuppannan has written a letter to the Prime Minister and has also spoken about not having to take the opinion of people for such projects. Suddenly, the CM says he’s opposing the amendment. This is all a drama. This government does not have the guts to question the Centre,” he said.

The Executive Committee meeting also passed various resolutions condemning the AIADMK government on issues such as NEET, rising fuel prices, milk prices, unemployment, public examinations for students of 5th and 8th standards, detention of people who are engaged in peaceful protests against the CAA-NRC and the book-fair controversy where speakers were stopped mid-way from expressing their views among others. The meeting also thanked the voters for giving the DMK a big victory in the rural local body polls.