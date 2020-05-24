DMK to form legal committees in all districts to protect cadre

The DMK has decided to form a committee of advocates in all districts to protect partymen affected by the “repressive measures” of the AIADMK government and to list its irregularities and corruption.

A resolution adopted in the meeting of the district secretaries, MPs and MLAs held through video-conferencing also warned of “massive protests” to safeguard every DMK cadre.

Condemning the arrest of the party’s organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the meeting said the party would not be cowed down by such actions.

“The DMK will not tolerate the actions of the AIADMK government which seeks to denigrate the Ontrinaivom Vaa programme in order to divert people’s attention from its failure,” the resolution warned.

The resolution said the government tried to handcuff the DMK men who dedicated themselves to feeding and helping the people severely affected by the pandemic.

“The Chief Minister misuses his power and people are suffering because of the irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment, sanitisers and the AIADMK government’s attempt to swindle the coffers,” the resolution alleged.