DMK to file review petition against EWS quota

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 19:13 IST

Duraimurugan

Irrigation Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Tuesday said his party will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order upholding reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society.

“We will do it to protect the social justice of 82% of SCs/STs and OBCs and the basic structure of the Constitution, and to uphold the judgment in favour of reservation recommended by the Mandal Commission,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Duraimurugan said though the DMK firmly argued against the EWS quota, the Supreme Court Bench delivered a judgment that was completely against those delivered by larger Benches that heard the Kesavananda Bharati and Indra Sawhney cases.

“The golden lines cited in various judgments are that an amendment should not destroy the basic structure of the Constitution,” he said.

Alleging that the judgment in the EWS quota case had struck at the heart of equality guaranteed under the Constitution, he recalled that Justice Ravindra Bhat had said it had “destroyed the equality code of the Constitution”.  

