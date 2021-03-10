DMK to field candidates in 174 seats

The DMK is all set to field candidates in 174 Assembly constituencies with the seat-sharing exercise with almost all allies being completed on Tuesday. The party on Tuesday allotted three seats to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, whose candidates will contest on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.
Till now, the DMK has allotted 25 seats to the Congress, six seats each to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the CPI, and the CPI(M). The alliance leader also allotted six seats to Vaiko’s MDMK, which will contest on the DMK symbol. The IUML will contest in three seats and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will contest in two seats.
The Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, the Aadhi Tamizhar Peravai Katchi and the Makkal Viduthalai Katchi will contest one seat each on the DMK symbol.
With this, the DMK is likely to contest on 186 seats [including the five parties contesting on its symbol] as of Tuesday. The Congress and the DMK held talks on Tuesday, identifying the seats for the former to contest in. Following another round of talks on Wednesday morning, the seats were likely to be announced, Congress sources said.
Support withdrawn
On Tuesday, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi general secretary Thamimun Ansari and Mukkulathor Puli Padai founder Karunaas who had extended their support to the DMK only on Monday, withdrew their support to the DMK.
