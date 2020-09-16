DMK to enrol 25 lakh members online

CHENNAI

Anyone who has completed 18 years of age can become a member

The DMK launched a party membership campaign, ‘Ellorum Nammudan’ (All are with us), on the occasion of party founder C.N. Annadurai’s birth anniversary.

Party president M.K. Stalin, who launched the campaign from Anna Arivalayam, set a target of enrolling 25 lakh members online in the next 45 days.

A statement from the party said one lakh party office-bearers and cadres would meet people in connection with the drive. Anyone who has completed 18 years could use the website https://www.dmk.in/joindmk and become a member. There is no fee.

“Those who become members online will enjoy rights on a par with regular members. But when they want to vote in the organisational poll, their background details would be verified by the local party representative. They should also complete one year to participate in elections. They can vote in the election if they enrol 25 more members,” the party said.