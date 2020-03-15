Tamil NaduChennai 15 March 2020 15:22 IST
DMK to elect new general secretary on March 29
The general council of the DMK will be held on March 29 to elect the general secretary of the party.
The post fell vacant after the death of K. Anbazhagan, who was the general secretary for 43 years. Party sources said DMK treasurer Duraimurugan stands a chance to succeed Anbazhagan as he is the senior-most leader in the party now.
