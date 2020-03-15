DMK to elect new general secretary on March 29

Chennai

The post fell vacant after the death of K. Anbazhagan

The general council of the DMK will be held on March 29 to elect the general secretary of the party.

The post fell vacant after the death of K. Anbazhagan, who was the general secretary for 43 years. Party sources said DMK treasurer Duraimurugan stands a chance to succeed Anbazhagan as he is the senior-most leader in the party now.

