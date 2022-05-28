DMK to conduct ‘Dravidian model’ training camps

They will mark the centenary of Karunanidhi falling in 2023

A meeting of the DMK district secretaries on Saturday decided to conduct ‘Dravidian model’ training camps across Tamil Nadu to inculcate in the present generation the Dravidian values and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s achievements.

A resolution adopted at the meeting, chaired by Mr. Stalin, said the camps would mark the centenary of late Chief Minister ‘Kalaignar’ (M. Karunanidhi) that would fall in 2023. “He was a role model for the present generation and Mr. Stalin is heading a ‘Dravidian model’ government,” it said.

The purpose of the camps, the resolution said, was to organise the march of an army to counter “the dangerous forces that seek to sow communal seeds and those who are ready to sell themselves and become slaves”.

The resolution said the communal forces were not able to stomach social justice and communal harmony that had flourished in Tamil Nadu because of the tireless efforts of Periyar, Anna and ‘Kalaignar’.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Stalin said the term, ‘Dravidian model’, was no longer confined to Tamil Nadu. “It has reached other States, and in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government has gained more popularity among the people.”