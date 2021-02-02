DMK to boycott the entire TN Assembly session

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the Governor had not taken any action on the memorandum the party had submitted about corruption charges against the CM and some ministers

Accusing Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit of helping Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his ministers in their corrupt activities, Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that his party would boycott the current Assembly session.

“We submitted a memorandum of corruption charges against the Chief Minister and ministers to the Governor with adequate evidence. But he has not taken any action. He also had not made any decision on the release of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, despite a resolution passed in the Cabinet. So we have decided to boycott the session,” he told reporters after leading a walkout by the DMK MLAs.

Taking exception to the Governor’s observation that the Union Budget would pave way for development for Tamil Nadu, he said the budget was a lollipop and protected only the interests of the corporate houses. “The Centre announced its decision to set up an AIIMS in Madurai in 2015 and the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone in 2019 before the Lok Sabha polls. But the government has not even placed a brick for the construction of AIIMS,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said his party boycotted the Assembly because it would not be given an opportunity to speak about the corrupt polices of the government. “We have already taken the issues to the people’s forum,” he said.

Asked whether the DMK would also boycott the budget session, he said a decision would be taken depending on the situation then.