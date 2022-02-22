DMK sweeps all the four municipalities in Ramanathapuram district

RAMANATHAPURAM

All the four Municipalities in Ramanathapuram district went to the ruling DMK and its alliance partners, while it was a different story from the Town Panchayats as out of the seven TPs, the victory of Independents in Mudukalathur, Sayalkudi and Kamudi Town Panchayats had raised eyebrows of the political parties.

The four Municipalities - Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Rameswaram and Keelakarai was swept by the DMK. From the time, the results started coming out around 11 a.m., it was jubilation in the nook and corned of the Municipalities as the cadre turned up in large numbers waving the red and black colored flag.

In Ramanathapuram Municipality, out of the 33 wards, the DMK bagged: 23, AIADMK: 2, Independent: 3, Congress: 3, AMMK: 1 and BJP: 1. In Paramakudi Municipality, out of 36 wards, the DMK won: 20, AIADMK: 10, BJP: 2, MDMK: 2, Independent: 2. In Rameswaram Municipality out of 21 wards: DMK secured 11 seats, AIADMK: 6, Congress: 1 and Independent: 3. In Keelakarai Municipality out of 21 wards, DMK: 13, AIADMK: 1, Independent: 6 and CPI (M): 1.

The DMK functionaries said that they were elated to win from Paramakudi Municipality as it was considered a strong hold of the AIADMK and establishing their victory was a great day for the DMK, they added.

Delay in declaration of winner

High drama prevailed in a ward in Keelakarai Municipality, when the Independent candidate Dulcy claimed that the Returning Officer had not given her the declaration certificate even after three hours. As the information spread, media persons reached the counting centre and inquiries revealed that the Independent candidate had polled 479 votes and her nearest rival Rinza Fatima (DMK) had secured 221 votes.

When she insisted on announcing her as the winner, the officials reportedly hesitated, the Independent candidate told reporters. She alleged that the officials stopped from handing over the certificate after they received a phone call.

However, the RO said that a technical snag in one of the ballot box had to be attended to before the counting started and the DMK candidate had raised her objection. Hence, there was delay in the issuance, he maintained. Finally, the drama ended when the Independent got her certificate of declaration.