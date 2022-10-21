DMK suspends spokesperson K.S. Radhakrishnan

The party said the suspension was for “violating party discipline”

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 21, 2022 11:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K.S. Radhakrishnan, who was a spokesperson for the DMK, has been suspended | Photo Credit: @KSRadhakrish/Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has suspended its spokesperson and senior leader K.S. Radhakrishnan from its primary membership and other responsibilities..

In a statement issued on Thursday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the action was taken for violating party discipline and working against the interests of the party.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday, Mr. Radhakrishnan, in a Twitter post, quoted verses from Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali with the lines, “I start on my journey with empty hands and expectant heart.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app