DMK suspends spokesperson K.S. Radhakrishnan

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has suspended its spokesperson and senior leader K.S. Radhakrishnan from its primary membership and other responsibilities..

In a statement issued on Thursday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the action was taken for violating party discipline and working against the interests of the party.

On Friday, Mr. Radhakrishnan, in a Twitter post, quoted verses from Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali with the lines, “I start on my journey with empty hands and expectant heart.”


