January 30, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK high command has suspended the party’s Salem South Union Secretary T. Manickam from the primary membership of the party for having abused a Dalit youth who had entered a local temple.

The video of Mr. Manickam using swear words against the youth and his father had gone viral on social media.

DMK’s general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Manickam had violated party discipline.