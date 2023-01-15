DMK suspends platform speaker for abusive speech against Governor

January 15, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The DMK high command on Saturday suspended platform speaker Shivaji Krishnamoorthy from the primary membership of the party for violating party discipline.

On Saturday morning, the secretariat of Governor lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner, calling for registering a criminal case against Mr. Krishnamoorthy as he had abused Governor R.N. Ravi recently.

In a letter to the Commissioner, S. Prasanna Ramasamy, deputy secretary to the Governor, said a video of Mr. Krishnamoorthy using defamatory and derogatory language to abuse the Governor was uploaded on the social media. The complainant stated that the speech attracted Section 124 of Indian Penal Code 1870 besides other relevant sections of law. He sought appropriate action against the individual at the earliest.

Responding to the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell V. Kiran Shruthi said the video of Mr. Krishnamoorthy’s full speech was legally scrutinised and found to be defamatory in nature, which falls under the ambit of section 499 (Defamation) and 500 (Punishment for Defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. Hence, the complaint and the video was forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home for necessary action.

Parties flay speech

The BJP and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) had also demanded action against Mr. Krishnamoorthy for his speech against the Governor R.N. Ravi at a public meeting on Thursday.

Stating that Mr. Krishnamoorthy had made unpardonable remarks against the Governor, BJP State president K. Annamalai had written to the DGP demanding stern action against the orator.

He alleged that it had become a habit for those from the DMK to indulge in such behaviour, he recalled an incident where a DMK party member Saidai Sadiq passed slandering remarks on women and was later criticised. He added another incident that recently happened where two DMK youth wing members were arrested for allegedly abusing a woman constable at a public meeting. coming under criticism for slandering women on stage and the recent incident of two DMK youth wing members arrested for allegedly abusing a woman constable at a public meeting. He expressed hope that the police would not turn a blind eye andtake action.

“His [Mr. Krishnamoorthy’s] remarks must not be construed as freedom of expression as we are sure that the police would not deem it that way if the same derogatory language were directed against the Chief Minister,” he said, and added that inaction by the police would mean that they endorsed the views that were expressed.

Asking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take stringent action against Mr. Krishnamoorthy, TMC president G.K. Vasan said Mr. Krishnamoorthy’s speech was highly condemnable and at the extreme of indecency.

The speech which was going viral has caused disrepute to the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK. He urged the Mr. Stalin to take necessary action to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future and the law and order situation did not deteriorate further.