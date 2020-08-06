DMK suspends MLA Selvam

The DMK on Wednesday suspended Thousand Lights MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, who had met BJP president J.P. Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Tuesday.
“He brought disrepute and violated the principles of the party. He has been relieved from the post of headquarters office secretary and high-level executive committee member,” said DMK president M.K. Stalin in a statement.
A show-cause notice has been issued to Mr. Selvam asking him to explain why he should not be expelled from the DMK.
Though Mr. Selvam maintained that he had not joined the BJP, on Wednesday, he appealed to the DMK cadre to join the national party.
Mr. Selvam alleged that the DMK had become a party of a family. “Once there was the father (M. Karunanidhi). He was followed by his son (M.K. Stalin) and now the grandson (Udhayanidhi Stalin) controls the party,” he charged. According to him, he wanted to contest for the post of the party’s West-Chennai district unit secretary. “But Mr. Stalin asked me to step aside in favour of J. Anbazhagan, as he had undergone a surgery 15 years ago. I wanted the post after his death and sent a letter to the high-command. But Mr. Stalin told me that Sittarasu had already been appointed,” Mr. Selvam said.
He also said that the DMK should conduct organisational elections in a proper manner.
