ADVERTISEMENT

DMK suspends ‘Misa’ Pandian in Madurai, replaces Wahab with Mohideen Khan in Tirunelveli

May 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK on Sunday suspended former Madurai Deputy Mayor ‘Misa’ M. Pandian from its primary membership, following allegations that he verbally threatened a woman colleague in the party, who is also a ward councillor.

A party release from DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the former Deputy Mayor was being suspended as his actions went against the party’s discipline and brought disrepute to it. The suspension comes a few weeks after the Madurai Municipal Corporation councillor for Ward 54, I. Noorjahan, made public her allegations that the former Deputy Mayor had verbally threatened her and intimidated her.

The DMK also replaced its Tirunelveli Central District in-charge M. Abdul Wahab, who is also Palayamkottai MLA, with former Minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan. This follows intra-party skirmishes among DMK councillors and complaints against Tirunelveli Mayor earlier this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US