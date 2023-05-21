HamberMenu
DMK suspends ‘Misa’ Pandian in Madurai, replaces Wahab with Mohideen Khan in Tirunelveli

May 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK on Sunday suspended former Madurai Deputy Mayor ‘Misa’ M. Pandian from its primary membership, following allegations that he verbally threatened a woman colleague in the party, who is also a ward councillor.

A party release from DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the former Deputy Mayor was being suspended as his actions went against the party’s discipline and brought disrepute to it. The suspension comes a few weeks after the Madurai Municipal Corporation councillor for Ward 54, I. Noorjahan, made public her allegations that the former Deputy Mayor had verbally threatened her and intimidated her.

The DMK also replaced its Tirunelveli Central District in-charge M. Abdul Wahab, who is also Palayamkottai MLA, with former Minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan. This follows intra-party skirmishes among DMK councillors and complaints against Tirunelveli Mayor earlier this year.

