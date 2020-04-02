Tamil Nadu

DMK suspends K.P. Ramalingam from primary membership of party

Mr. Ramalingam had earlier been removed from the post of agriculture wing secretary

Former DMK MP K.P. Ramalingam, who was removed from the post of agriculture wing secretary recently, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party.

A press release from party president M.K. Stalin said Mr. Ramalingam violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the party. He was served a show-cause notice earlier, but he had not responded to it. So he has been suspended, party sources said.

