‘DMK supports 2-day nationwide strike called by bank unions’

About nine lakh employees are expected to participate

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would support the two-day nationwide strike called by the bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions against the proposed public sector bank privatisation, its general secretary Duraimurugan announced on Wednesday.

‘Anti-democratic act’

"The consistent efforts taken by the BJP government to adopt the Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Winter Session of the Parliament in an anti-democratic act, which aims at exploiting the savings in the public banks," Mr. Duraimurugan contended in a statement.

While bank administrations had resorted to extreme acts that violated human rights in order to collect loans availed by farmers, women entrepreneurs and students, who have obtained education loans.

However, they do not choose to act in a similar manner in the case of major firms, Mr. Duraimurugan pointed out.

He went on to extend his wishes to the two-day nationwide strike in which about nine lakh bank employees are expected to participate.