DMK sues Palaniswami for linking party with drug case involving Jaffar Sadiq

DMK’s expelled member A. Jaffar Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of smuggling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

Published - October 25, 2024 11:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
File photo of Jaffar Sadiq being escorted out of the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai after appearing in an Enforcement Directorate case

File photo of Jaffar Sadiq being escorted out of the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai after appearing in an Enforcement Directorate case | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a civil suit before the Madras High Court demanding damages to the tune of ₹1 crore from Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami for having linked the party with the activities of its expelled member A. Jaffar Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of smuggling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The party has also filed a sub application, along with the suit, seeking an interim injunction restraining Mr. Palaniswami from continuing to make further allegations linking the party with the charges against the arrested accused. Justice R.M.T. Teekaa Raman on Friday (October 25, 2024) ordered notice, returnable by one week, to the LoP on the sub application as well as the civil suit filed through advocate S. Manuraj.

Jaffer Sadiq remanded in judicial custody; ED seeks custody for 14 days to unearth money trail 

In March this year, the NCB in New Delhi had claimed to have unearthed an international drug syndicate and arrested Bezos, alias Jaffar Sadiq, after identifying as the alleged mastermind behind the crime. Pursuant to his arrest, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) too had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002.

Immediately after the allegations of his links to the international drug cartel came to light, the DMK removed the accused, who was functioning as an office-bearer of its NRI wing, from primary membership of the party. However, Mr. Palaniswami, also the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), insisted on an independent inquiry into the political links of the accused.

Published - October 25, 2024 11:29 am IST

crime / crime, law and justice / narcotics & drug trafficking / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

