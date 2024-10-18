ADVERTISEMENT

DMK student wing holds protest before DD Kendra against ‘Hindi’ language event

Published - October 18, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK’s student wing on Friday held a protest condemning the combining of the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Doordarshan Chennai and the culmination of the ‘Hindi month’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members of the party’s student wing protested near DD Kendra at Swami Sivananda Salai and urged for immediate cancellation of function held on Friday and condemned the BJP government at the Centre.

“The Modi government is trying to impose Hindi. DMK has always opposed Hindi imposition,” CVMP Ezhilarasan, secretary, DMK students wing, told reporters. “The Modi government is trying to portray Hindi as an official language. They are trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu in all possible ways,” he alleged.

“We are asking whether hosting such functions is justifiable. Let such functions be hosted in States where Hindi is preferred. But, in a State where people love Tamil language, organising a function on Hindi is against the provisions of Constitution and language rights,“ Mr. Ezhilarasan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US