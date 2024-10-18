GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK student wing holds protest before DD Kendra against ‘Hindi’ language event

Published - October 18, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK’s student wing on Friday held a protest condemning the combining of the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Doordarshan Chennai and the culmination of the ‘Hindi month’.

The members of the party’s student wing protested near DD Kendra at Swami Sivananda Salai and urged for immediate cancellation of function held on Friday and condemned the BJP government at the Centre.

“The Modi government is trying to impose Hindi. DMK has always opposed Hindi imposition,” CVMP Ezhilarasan, secretary, DMK students wing, told reporters. “The Modi government is trying to portray Hindi as an official language. They are trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu in all possible ways,” he alleged.

“We are asking whether hosting such functions is justifiable. Let such functions be hosted in States where Hindi is preferred. But, in a State where people love Tamil language, organising a function on Hindi is against the provisions of Constitution and language rights,“ Mr. Ezhilarasan said.

