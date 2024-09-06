GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK student wing condemns T.N. Governor’s remarks on State Board syllabus

The DMK student wing meeting also adopts resolutions condemning the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it is refusing to grant funds to Tamil Nadu

Updated - September 06, 2024 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) student wing on Friday (September 6, 2024) condemned the observations made by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi that the State Board syllabus in government schools was “uncompetitive and below par.”

In a meeting, the members of the student wing resolved to stage protests with the permission of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin if the Governor maintained his stance.

The meeting also adopted resolutions condemning the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it was refusing to grant funds to Tamil Nadu with a reported intention to curtail development in the State.

DMK student wing secretary C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan chaired the meeting. Senior leaders A. Raja and R.S. Bharathi also spoke at the event.

A special resolution was adopted at the meeting against the spread of ideas along communal and caste lines among students. The student forums to be set up in educational institutions should defeat attempts by some to spread certain ideas in the guise of spirituality and must further promote scientific temper among students, it said.

One of the eight resolutions adopted during the meeting also welcomed the Supreme Court judgment delivered in August last year, upholding the constitutional validity of the exclusive reservation for SC Arundhathiyars provided during the then DMK regime under Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Published - September 06, 2024 05:49 pm IST

