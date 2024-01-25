ADVERTISEMENT

DMK strongman from Coimbatore R. Krishnan alias Payya Gounder ends life

January 25, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

Police sources said that Krishnan allegedly took the extreme step at his farmhouse on Kalapatti - Kurumbapalayam road early Thursday.

The Hindu Bureau

DMK strongman from Coimbatore R. Krishnan (65), popularly known as Payya Gounder, allegedly ended his life on Thursday, January 25, 2024 morning.

Police sources said that Krishnan allegedly took the extreme step at his farmhouse on Kalapatti-Kurumbapalayam road early in the morning.

Though persons who work at the farmhouse rushed him to a private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, sources added.

Among other roles, Krishnan had served as DMK Coimbatore district (West) in-charge and president of Kalapatti town panchayat.

Though the party fielded Krishnan in the Kavundampalayam constituency in the 2021 assembly election, he lost to AIADMK’s P.R.G. Arunkumar. He had lost to AIADMK’s V.C. Arukutty in 2016.

Though Krishnan was not bestowed with major leadership roles following the second consecutive defeat in his home turf, he continued to maintain support from a large section of cadres.

The Kovilpalayam police are investigating the reasons for the alleged suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

